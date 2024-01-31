Tiny Desk Contest 2024 submission tips from producer/judge Bobby Carter

SUBMIT HERE

Indigo Girls. Smokey Robinson. Olivia Rodrigo. Cypress Hill. Big stars have played NPR’s Tiny Desk. And if you enter NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest by February 21st you could be next! Show us what you’ve got!

Click the listen arrow above to hear Bobby Carter, NPR Tiny Desk Concert producer, provides tips to encourage central Illinois musicians to enter the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest. Carter is also a judge.

Tiny Desk Contest is back for its 10th anniversary



Zuh-Cari - How It Feels (Springfield - 2023 submission)

Grassman - Run to the Sun (Argenta - 2023 submission)

Free Range Youth - Sex Tax (Decatur - 2023 submission)

The Modern Experience - Nothing Fancy (Jacksonville - 2023 submission)

Thomas Thomas Thomas - My Baby Used to Love Me (Jacksonville - 2023 submission)

Midwest Avenue - Younger Now (White Hall - 2023 submission)

Rhodes and Battles Trio - Written in the Stars (Springfield - 2022 submission)

Golden Point - It's a Shame (central Illinois - 2022 submission)

NPR Illinois Public Radio Week TD Concert 2019 (Anvil & Forge)

Amy Benton - Dream Dreamer (Springfield - 2018 submission)

The Deep Hollow - Freedom Street (Springfield - 2018 submission)

Matt Mifflin - Sun Crest (Springfield - 2018 submission)

