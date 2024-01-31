Tiny Desk Contest 2024 submission tips from producer/judge Bobby Carter
Indigo Girls. Smokey Robinson. Olivia Rodrigo. Cypress Hill. Big stars have played NPR’s Tiny Desk. And if you enter NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest by February 21st you could be next! Show us what you’ve got!
Click the listen arrow above to hear Bobby Carter, NPR Tiny Desk Concert producer, provides tips to encourage central Illinois musicians to enter the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest. Carter is also a judge.
Tiny Desk Contest is back for its 10th anniversary
- Contest closes Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET
- If you’re an unsigned musician, upload a video of you playing an original song at a desk to YouTube
- Learn more, read the official rules and SUBMIT HERE
- If you win, you get to play your very own Tiny Desk concert, go on tour with NPR Music, be interviewed on All Things Considered and be paired with an industry mentor
- Contest judges: Bobby Carter, Robin Hilton, Stas THEE Boss (KEXP), Novena Carmel (KCRW), Amelia Mason (WBUR), Durand Bernarr, MUNA, Julien Baker, NIKI, Neffy, Nabil Ayers, Loren Medina, Bobby Wooten, Brendan O’Connell, Keanna Faircloth
- New this year: More judges, fan favorite vote, mentor pairing
- All Things Considered post
- Listen to the 2022 Community Voices interview with Bob Boilen and Bobby Carter for more tips
- Read about 2018 NPR Illinois Tiny Desk event
- Past winners: Fantastic Negrito, Gaelynn Lea, Tank and the Bangas , Naia Izumi, Quinn Christopherson, Linda Diaz, NEFFY, Alisa Amador, Little Moon
- Persistence and optimism payoff: Linda Diaz, Selina Moon
- Past local submissions and events:
Zuh-Cari - How It Feels (Springfield - 2023 submission)
Grassman - Run to the Sun (Argenta - 2023 submission)
Free Range Youth - Sex Tax (Decatur - 2023 submission)
The Modern Experience - Nothing Fancy (Jacksonville - 2023 submission)
Thomas Thomas Thomas - My Baby Used to Love Me (Jacksonville - 2023 submission)
Midwest Avenue - Younger Now (White Hall - 2023 submission)
Rhodes and Battles Trio - Written in the Stars (Springfield - 2022 submission)
Golden Point - It's a Shame (central Illinois - 2022 submission)
NPR Illinois Public Radio Week TD Concert 2019 (Anvil & Forge)
Amy Benton - Dream Dreamer (Springfield - 2018 submission)
The Deep Hollow - Freedom Street (Springfield - 2018 submission)
Matt Mifflin - Sun Crest (Springfield - 2018 submission)
Make this list - SUBMIT HERE