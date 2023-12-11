Illinois Symphony Orchestra brings community together with 'Holiday Pops in the Heartland'
The Illinois Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday concert Friday Dec. 15 in Springfield and Dec. 16 in Bloomington-Normal. Taichi Fukumura returns to conduct the concert which features several community organizations and soloist Megan Koch. Fukumura and Jacobsen Woollen spoke to Community Voices about the concert and how it will all come together. For more information visit: https://www.ilsymphony.org/