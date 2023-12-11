© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois Symphony Orchestra brings community together with 'Holiday Pops in the Heartland'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST
Conductor Taichi Fukumura and soloist Megan Koch
Illinois Symphony Orchestra
Taichi Fukumura will conduct the "Holiday Pops in the Heartland" concert, which features soloist Megan Koch

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday concert Friday Dec. 15 in Springfield and Dec. 16 in Bloomington-Normal. Taichi Fukumura returns to conduct the concert which features several community organizations and soloist Megan Koch. Fukumura and Jacobsen Woollen spoke to Community Voices about the concert and how it will all come together. For more information visit: https://www.ilsymphony.org/
