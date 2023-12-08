Disney100: The Exhibition in Chicago offers opportunity for Midwest Disney fans to see rarely viewed Disney artifacts

The Beyond the Mouse Podcast, a Community Voices partner, spoke to Director of the Walt Disney Archives Becky Cline about Disney100: The Exhibition, which opened in Chicago on Nov. 18 and runs through spring of 2024. Cline explained which artifacts from the Walt Disney Company will be on display and the pieces that connect Walt Disney to his Midwestern roots.

For more information visit: https://disney100exhibit.com/chicago/⁠