John Mellencamp to perform at UIS

Midwest rocker John Mellencamp will perform in Springfield at the UIS Performing Arts Center in March, part of his "Live and In Person 2024" tour.

The Seymour, Indiana native and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member will be on the road in support of his most recent album "Orpheus Descending" which was released in June. It's the 25th studio album for Mellencamp.

The show is scheduled for Sat. March 23, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The Mellencamp mailing list, found at mellencamp.com, will offer a presale starting Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, Oct. at 10 a.m.

Mellencamp last played the capital city in 2017 at the Illinois State Fair.

