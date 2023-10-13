© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill Kemp shares remembered and misremembered history of the Kickapoo Tribe | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT
UIS Lunch and Learn Series Logo

Bill Kemp is an award-winning writer and librarian who recently spoke at the UIS Lunch and Learn forum about his project "The Unconquerable Kickapoo of Central Illinois": an effort to explore the history of the previous natives of the land, clear up fictitious narratives of their time both in and out of central Illinois, and detail efforts of repatriating culturally significant places and objects to the existing descendants of the Kickapoo Tribe.

Tags
Arts & Life University of Illinois Springfield (UIS)
Related Stories