UIS to host a partial solar eclipse watch party

A partial solar eclipse will happen Saturday, Oct. 14, as the moon passes between the Earth and sun.

The University of Illinois Springfield is planning a watch part to be hosted by UIS Associate Professor of Astronomy-Physics John Martin .

Attendees will be supplied with eclipse glasses to safely view the sun (while supplies last). They will also be invited to make pin-hole cameras and have a chance to view the Sun through the UIS Solar Telescope.

NASA says annular eclipses, also known as “ring of fire” eclipses, occur when the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Because the moon is farther away than it is during a total solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller and doesn’t block out the entire sun when it passes in front of our star. Instead, the moon leaves a bright ring of sun visible at the eclipse’s peak, creating the ring of fire effect.

The prime viewing time will be just before noon, when the moon will cover up about 60% of the sun as seen from Springfield.

This event may be canceled if it is too cloudy to see the sun. Questions about the weather should be directed to 217-206-8342 at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Participants may also follow the UIS Observatory (@UISObservatory) on X or Martin’s Instagram (@SPIAstroGuy) for updates. For more information, contact Martin at jmart5@uis.edu.