After Pax Telephona and War Junkies, The Telephone Junkies put things on hold | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published September 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
album cover
thetelephonejunkies.com
Pax Telephona - The Telephone Junkies

The Telephone Junkies' Jacob Armbrecht (guitar/lead vocals) and Nick Kniss (guitar) join Community Voices to discuss a busy year involving two albums. Pax Telephona and War Junkies are envisioned to compliment each other as Armbrecht prepares to put the band on hold to travel and complete solo work.

Visit https://thetelephonejunkies.com/ and play their bassist lost in a manekin stalked basement video game.

guests in the studio
1 of 2  — IMG_7807.jpeg
Nick Kniss and Jacob Armbrecht of The Telephone Junkies at the NPR Illinois Studios.
Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org
guests in the studio
2 of 2  — IMG_7812.jpeg
Nick Kniss and Jacob Armbrecht of The Telephone Junkies at the NPR Illinois Studios.
nprillinois.org

Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
