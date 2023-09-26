After Pax Telephona and War Junkies, The Telephone Junkies put things on hold | Community Voices

The Telephone Junkies' Jacob Armbrecht (guitar/lead vocals) and Nick Kniss (guitar) join Community Voices to discuss a busy year involving two albums. Pax Telephona and War Junkies are envisioned to compliment each other as Armbrecht prepares to put the band on hold to travel and complete solo work.

Visit https://thetelephonejunkies.com/ and play their bassist lost in a manekin stalked basement video game.