Jackson Browne to play Springfield

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will bring his 2023 summer tour to the University of Illinois Springfield campus. The UIS Performing Arts Center has announced Browne will perform Friday June 9 at 8 p.m.

Browne has several hits throughout his career. He's also written songs for other artists, including the 1972 smash "Take It Easy" for the Eagles.

The 1970s saw major success starting with Browne's self-titled debut album that featured "Doctor My Eyes" and "Rock Me On The Water." Other critically acclaimed releases followed, such "The Pretender", "Running On Empty" and "The Hold Out."

In 2015, Rolling Stone ranked Browne #37 on its list of the 100 Greatest Songwriters. He's has spent much of his life as an activist, especially for environmental causes.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center as early as Thursday, March 23. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10 am. Ticket prices are $151, $126, $96, $76 and $56 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

