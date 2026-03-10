How states are stepping up to improve access to paid leave

One in three Americans now has access to paid leave when they need to take time off after the birth of a child or to care for a sick loved one, according to a study by the National Partnership for Women & Families. Though it’s a record number, many states have not yet passed policies mandating paid leave, and the federal government is still far off from implementing a nationwide law.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd has more about what states are offering with Chabeli Carrazana, economy and child care reporter for our editorial partner, The 19th.

