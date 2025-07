/ Kalani Pe’a worked on the album. (Courtesy of Lorne Direnfeld)

The new album “Popoloheno: Songs Of Resilience And Joy” celebrates the stories and culture of Hawaii’s Black community. The project was conceived by Mahealani Uchiyama, who produced it and also performs on it.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with her and with Kalani Pe’a, a Grammy-winning singer, who contributed to the album.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR