At least 24 people have died in severe floods in parts of central Texas.

First responders are searching for more survivors including 20 summer campers in Kerrville, Texas.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more excessive rain and flooding today.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state will work day and night to find people who may be stranded and unable to call for help.

Eric Gay / AP / AP Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area in Ingram, Texas

Eric Gay / AP / AP Onlookers survey damage caused along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP Debris is left behind by a raging Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding in the area in Ingram, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River n Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.