What signals the new Florida detention facility sends to migrants and voters

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

To talk more about the message the new Florida detention site is meant to send, we're joined by Republican political strategist and communications consultant Alex Conant. He's offered advice on messaging to both politicians and campaigns, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio's presidential campaign in 2016.

So, Alex, heard President Trump joke that migrants would have to learn how to run from alligators. So let's start with the voters. What kind of message is this sending to voters?

ALEX CONANT: Well, it's sending that he wants to continue to be tough on immigration however he can be. And remember; this is core to Trump's brand. Since he came down the escalator 10 years ago, he's been tough on immigration. And it's a big part of his appeal to MAGA voters, to Republican voters. It's why he won the Republican presidential primary, I believe, in 2016, and it's one that he does well against Democrats, with independents. And so he's going to continue to talk about immigration.

It's also becoming a policy victory for him. If you look at the - what's happening on the southern border now, compared to when Joe Biden was president, clearly, this is a win for Trump and he's just going to lean into it.

MARTÍNEZ: And what are the chances that migrants out there might be thinking, well, I don't want to go down there, so I'll just head back to where I came from?

CONANT: I mean, I think that's a feature of what's happening, in Trump's eyes.

MARTÍNEZ: Do you think that Trump thinks that that will happen or that migrants are actually thinking that?

CONANT: I think both. I mean, I think - look, I think Trump thinks that the tougher he is on immigration, the more he talks about how hard it's going to be to come into this country illegally, without status, how hard it's going to be to stay in this country, the fewer people are going to come.

And ultimately, his goal and his team's goal is to reduce the number of undocumented people in America. And so far, I think he's having at least some success with that.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, some of the people in immigrant detention centers may not have been charged with crimes. Is all this imagery designed to convey a harsh prison environment?

CONANT: I mean, I think that's obvious, isn't it? Yes. You know, he's doing these tours of this facility. His team is rolling around with ICE agents who look, you know, very intimidating. You know, they have masks on and whatnot because, clearly, they're trying to intimidate, they're trying to scare undocumented immigrants here.

And I think anecdotally at least, they're having the intended effect. And it's not without purpose. First, there's the political purpose, which is they are trying to signal to their base that they're doing what they said, that they're being tough on illegal immigration, which is a priority for MAGA voters.

And at the same time, I think they're trying to send a message to undocumented people and people in other countries who are thinking about coming here illegally. Don't do it because you're not going to be able to stay.

MARTÍNEZ: Is there a risk, though, when it comes to voters who are maybe more moderate, who maybe want something tougher done on immigration, but not this extreme? Or is maybe just the base energy more important for Donald Trump at this point?

CONANT: Well, I think the base energy is always more important to Trump. I mean, he is always guided by, you know, what his base wants. But I think more than that, sure. I think there is a backlash. I mean, I think some of these images do make some people uncomfortable. And let's face it. Trump has shown some flexibility. You know, he backed off enforcement in agriculture after he heard from farmers and the agricultural industry that this was potentially damaging to the local economy. He's backed off on enforcement in hospitality in certain restaurants. So I think he has shown more flexibility than he likes to acknowledge on immigration.

You know, at the same time, you know, his team is very much looking at the southern border and seeing a huge drop in the number of people coming across the border there, and they're going to do everything they can to tout that win.

MARTÍNEZ: And, Alex, Department of Homeland Security said that that did not happen, what you mentioned. But really quick, we got up to about 30 seconds here. Any of this, could this be a way to maybe bait Democrats? Considering everything that's happening this week with the bill, I mean, is this a way to just kind of get Democrats all riled up?

CONANT: I mean, I think this is the issue that he feels most comfortable about, and absolutely, he would love to have a debate with any national Democrat about immigration policy. It's an issue that Democrats have really struggled with in recent years, given Biden's failures at the southern border, given how it divides their own party. You look at how a lot of national unions feel about immigration vis-a-vis some of their liberal voters. I think it's a tough issue for Democrats and one that Trump's going to continue to lean into as much as he can.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. That's Republican strategist Alex Conant. Thanks a lot for joining us.

CONANT: Thank you.

