A Green Day fan invited onstage to play one of their songs plays 'Wonderwall' instead

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

All right, we are well into the summer and all of the season's beloved traditions like barbecues, pool days...

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

...Or being trapped at a party by someone pulling out their guitar and playing "Wonderwall."

CHANG: The song that will not die. Well, the rock band Green Day and tens of thousands of their fans also got to experience that on Monday. At a sold-out show in Luxembourg, front man Billie Joe Armstrong invited an audience member on stage to play guitar during one of the band's biggest hits, "Good Riddance."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GREEN DAY: (Singing) Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road.

SUMMERS: But the fan seemed to be playing something else.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG: You don't know it anymore (ph)?

(CHEERING)

SUMMERS: And once Armstrong realized what was happening...

(SOUNDBITE OF OASIS SONG, "WONDERWALL")

ARMSTRONG: Oh, [expletive].

SUMMERS: ...He intervened.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARMSTRONG: Nice try. Nice try.

CHANG: But the original singer of "Wonderwall," Liam Gallagher of Oasis, he appreciated the tribute, later tweeting, best song of the night.

SUMMERS: And this is the part where you sing along if you know it.

CHANG: I don't want to (laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WONDERWALL")

OASIS: (Singing) Because maybe you're going to be the one that saves me. And after all... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.