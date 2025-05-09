POPE'S PERU ROOTS

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

During his initial remarks yesterday, the new pope made special mention of Chiclayo, a city where he served in Peru. So we called somebody there. Janina Cessa (ph) is the former director of a Catholic charity in Chiclayo.

JANINA CESSA: (Through interpreter) We saw a bishop who put on a helmet, boots and went out to meet people. Very close. Very, very humble with everyone from those who held important positions to the most humble of people.

He needed the helmet and boots when responding to disasters such as flooding. He also tried to help people during a dengue fever outbreak and the pandemic.

CESSA: (Through interpreter) During the pandemic, there was an oxygen shortage in Chiclayo. Thanks to his efforts, we were able to buy not one but two oxygen plants. That saved many lives. The oxygen was made available free of charge to anyone who needed it, especially the most vulnerable.

INSKEEP: Cessa says the community that he once led in Peru will continue to try to give the pope a little oxygen.

(Through interpreter) Now he can count on our prayers because it will also be a difficult road ahead for him.

