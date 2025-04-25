Emiquon residencies to connect floodplain restoration with artistic expression

Calling all artists and writers.

Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon Nature Preserve has a new Artist-in-Residence program that will bring new visitors to the wetland restoration project — and create a new interdisciplinary approach to the work already happening there.

Artists are invited to engage with the landscape and ecological work at Emiquon and produce work that is inspired by the site.

The program is meant to connect the science of floodplain restoration with artistic expression.

"We are looking to bring in local or regional artists to work closely with the people who work to conserve and study the significant cultural and environmental attributes of the preserve," said Christa Christensen, education coordinator and facility manager for the field station. "But on the flip side, it provides the science-focused folks a unique chance to work with an artist."

The residencies are open to artists working in any medium — whether that's painting, dance, photography, music, handcrafts, ceramics, or creative writing.

Residencies are available for up to four weeks and include a private room in dormitory-style housing on-site. Funding is also available to offset housing, travel, and material costs for projects completed by the end of August, with support from Illinois Arts Council and local funds from Two Rivers Arts Council.

Christensen said in addition to learning about the history and science of Emiquon and producing original work inspired by the site, artists will also be asked to lead an informal event for the public about their work and grant permission for it to be displayed.

"We're looking for ways to bring in people in our community to engage them with the preserve," she said. "Not everyone wants to fish and waterfowl hunt or bird. So we're thinking providing this artistic work will bring in some new people and generate that interest."

Applications are due by May 16 for projects beginning on or after June 2. For more information or to apply, visit uis.edu/emiquon/visit-emiquon/artist-residence.

Emiquon is owned by the Nature Conservancy.

Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by TSPR's news department please consider making a financial contribution.

Copyright 2025 Tri States Public Radio