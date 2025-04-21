© 2025 NPR Illinois
Tell us about the most memorable Mother's Day gift you've received

By Claire Murashima
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Peonies in Marseille, southern France, on April 25, 2018.
Boris Horvat
/
AFP via Getty Images
Peonies in Marseille, southern France, on April 25, 2018.

In the U.S., Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. This year, that's May 11, 2025.

As part of an upcoming story about gift ideas for the holiday, we want to hear about the most memorable Mother's Day gift you've ever received — or given.

Perhaps you received a bouquet of lovely flowers or a bouquet of dead ones. Maybe some yummy chocolates or some melted ones. Maybe you got a surprise guest or an uninvited one.

Tell us your Mother's Day gift story by filling out the form below. The deadline is April 27, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. A producer may reach out to you in the coming days.

Claire Murashima
Claire Murashima is a production assistant on Morning Edition and Up First. Before that, she worked on How I Built This, NPR's Team Atlas and Michigan Radio. She graduated from Calvin University.
