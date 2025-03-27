© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics welcomes film historian Daniel Marino to discuss 'Canyon Passage'

By Brandon Davis
Published March 27, 2025 at 10:34 AM CDT
Film historian, Daniel Marino, joins Brandon to celebrate Canyon Passage (1946)
Film historian, Daniel Marino, joins Brandon to celebrate Canyon Passage (1946)

Front Row Classics is taking a look at an unsung western classic from 1946. Brandon is joined by film historian & producer Daniel Marino to discuss Canyon Passage. The film, directed by Jacques Tourneur, embodies the post-war feelings of American in the forties. It features stunning Technicolor cinematography and an unlikely Oscar nominated song by Hoagy Carmichael. The film also benefits from a strong cast featuring Dana Andrews, Susan Hayward, Brian Donlevy, Ward Bond and Lloyd Bridges.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
