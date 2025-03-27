Front Row Classics welcomes film historian Daniel Marino to discuss 'Canyon Passage'

Front Row Classics is taking a look at an unsung western classic from 1946. Brandon is joined by film historian & producer Daniel Marino to discuss Canyon Passage. The film, directed by Jacques Tourneur, embodies the post-war feelings of American in the forties. It features stunning Technicolor cinematography and an unlikely Oscar nominated song by Hoagy Carmichael. The film also benefits from a strong cast featuring Dana Andrews, Susan Hayward, Brian Donlevy, Ward Bond and Lloyd Bridges.

