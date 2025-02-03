Navy SEAL was unqualified to lead Tufts lacrosse workout, report finds

An independent investigation into the September group workout session that left 9 members of the Tufts University men's lacrosse team hospitalized has found that the trainer in charge was unqualified and should have been vetted by stricter procedures.

Three things to know:

According to the investigation that was released Friday, the group workout was led by an unidentified Navy SEAL, and recent Tufts graduate, who had been invited to lead a workout session after working as an equipment manager for the lacrosse team as a student.

The report found that while the workout plan inspired by his own Navy SEAL training had been approved by the Tufts director of sports performance, no other members of the athletics department were advised on the contents of the session.

The investigation found that the workout had "focused almost exclusively on upper extremity muscle groups" and by some accounts had athletes performing about 250 burpees and other exercises over the hourlong workout session.

Why were the athletes hospitalized?

The report stated that of the 61 students who participated in the "unusually intense" workout, 24 developed exertional rhabdomyolysis, also known as rhabdo.

The condition happens when proteins and electrolytes from damaged muscle tissue are released into the bloodstream, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This could damage the kidneys and lead to kidney failure, seizures, permanent disability and even death, the agency says.

So, what now?

The investigation concluded that any guest leading a workout should have the appropriate exercise science education and credentials in line with state, university, and collegiate athletic regulations, and suggested a more strict set of procedures in approving new workouts for student athletes. A statement by Tufts' president and athletics director says they accept the report's findings "and will begin implementing the recommendations immediately."

