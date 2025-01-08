What to know about the wildfires spreading through Southern California

Updated January 08, 2025 at 09:20 AM ET

Tens of thousands of people are fleeing wildfires in Los Angeles County — some of them on foot — after three large fires erupted near residential areas. The fires have quickly grown to cover more than 5,600 acres, triggering a cascade of evacuation orders and school closures.

Firefighting teams are battling winds up to 60 mph as they try to blunt the wildfires' fury; as of early Wednesday morning, all the fires in Southern California were at 0% containment.

As one key evacuation route faltered, people were "walking on Sunset Boulevard toward Pacific Coast Highway after being told by officers to abandon their cars and walk to safety," member station LAist reports. "Many were seen holding bags and pets as they made their way towards the ocean."

Anxiety grew as the fires spread, with residents sharing images of night skies glowing with flames and smoke. Officials say conditions won't get better on Wednesday.

"Angelenos should be advised that the windstorm is expected to worsen through the morning and to heed local warnings, stay vigilant and stay safe," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on X. "Red flag parking restrictions will remain in effect until further notice."

Josh Edelson / Getty Images / Getty Images Elderly patients are evacuated into emergency vehicles as embers and flames approach during the Eaton fire in Pasadena on Tuesday.

Here's what we know so far.

The scope of the fires

The Palisades fire started west of Santa Monica around 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday; by early Wednesday, it had burned 2,921 acres of land.

Further inland and to the north of Pasadena, the Eaton fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. local time and has now burned 2,227 acres of land, forcing evacuation orders from Pasadena and Altadena to Arcadia and Sierra Madre.

Later Tuesday night, the Hurst fire was reported in the Sylmar neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, leading the LA Fire Department to issue evacuation orders near where Interstate 5 meets the 14 and 210 freeways. The fire has burned 500 acres as of Wednesday morning.

At least 19 school districts are totally or partially closed around LA County.

/ Cal Fire / Cal Fire A screenshot from Cal Fire as of 5:38 a.m. ET on Wednesday shows the location of three fires burning in southern California: Palisades, Eaton and Hurst.

The causes of all three fires are still being investigated.

Danger posed to neighboring counties

An evacuation order signals the fire poses an "immediate threat to life" and mandates evacuations, while an evacuation warning carries a "potential threat to life and/or property" and suggests that those with pets and livestock, and those who would need more time to evacuate, do so, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as Cal Fire.

The fires could spread to neighboring areas, such as Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Wildfire season in Southern California typically runs from the late spring to the fall, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

"This time of year traditionally has not been fire season, but now we disabuse any notion that there is a season," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a video posted to X. "It's year-round in the state of California."

Local, state and federal government responses

Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday, as did Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Additionally, five Los Angeles schools will be closed Wednesday, and a sixth school has temporarily relocated and joined with another. The district said it is waiting to make a decision about whether to close the impacted schools Thursday.

Flames reached two schools, the structure of Palisades Charter Elementary, and the playing fields of Palisades Charter High School, according to The Los Angeles Times . The latter school "is currently not in session," the district said.

More than 300,000 customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were without power Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Firefighting authorities will typically turn off power lines, as a downed line can cause sparks that escalate to flames.

"This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk – and we're not out of the woods," Newsom said. "We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes."

He said Tuesday that California had secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, which will reimburse up to 75% of eligible costs authorities have taken on to suppress the fires.

President Biden said his team is in touch with state and local officials in California and that he is receiving frequent updates.

David Swanson / Getty Images / Getty Images Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows on Tuesday.

"My Administration will do everything it can to support the response," he said . "I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials."

Weather conditions in the area

Critical fire conditions are expected in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Thursday. The fires are forecasted to be exacerbated by low humidity, dry vegetation and strong winds between 50 and 100 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

The agency has issued wind advisories for the area.

More on how to stay safe

