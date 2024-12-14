Woman who accuses Jay-Z of raping her at 13 shares new details about alleged assault

The woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her when she was 13 years old shared new details about her recollection of the night of the alleged assault.

In an interview with NBC News, the woman — now a 38-year-old mother who lives in Alabama — said she had stayed quiet for 24 years because she felt no one would have believed her.

"Even if somebody found out, who was gonna believe me? I mean, it was to the word of two celebrities against mine," she said.

NBC said in the report the woman, who is referred to in court documents as "Jane Doe," declined to be identified.

Among the new details, the Alabama woman claimed that during the alleged assault, Jay-Z — whose real name is Shawn Carter — placed his hand over her mouth and told her to stop when she resisted.

The woman told the outlet that she acknowledged there are some inconsistencies in her account but firmly maintained that she was attacked.

In a statement to NPR, Carter denied the allegations of assault, saying the complaint was filed in "pursuit of money and fame." He added, "This incident didn't happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn't realize it yet, but, soon."

Combs has denied all accusations against him. His legal team told NPR on Saturday that now, a plaintiff of Buzbee's has been "exposed" of falsely claiming to be a victim. "This is the beginning of the end of this shameful money grab," Combs' attorneys said in a shared statement.

The lawsuit against Combs, filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee in October in New York, was refiled on Sunday to include Carter.

Several lawsuits alleging physical assault, rape and other misconduct have been filed against Combs since his arrest on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. But the Alabama woman's decision to refile her lawsuit to include Carter was a major development — as he is the only other high-profile defendant named in the case alongside Combs.

The night of the assault, with new alleged details

The Alabama woman alleged the assault took place in 2000 at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party, according to the lawsuit and her interview with NBC.

At the time, she was 13 and living in Rochester, N.Y. She dreamed of attending the VMAs so she snuck out of her house and a friend agreed to drive her to Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the woman told NBC.

But without a ticket, she said she stayed outside where crowds watched the awards show on a jumbotron. The woman looked for a way to gain entry either to the VMAs or an after-party. That was how she met a limousine driver who claimed to work for Combs. According to the suit, the driver offered to take her to an "after-party."

"The driver told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she 'fit what Diddy was looking for,' " the suit said.

The driver picked up the 13-year-old later that night and dropped her off at a large white house, where she was met by two men who asked her to a sign a document before going inside, the suit alleges. According to the suit, the woman said she now believes that document was a non-disclosure agreement, adding that she never received a copy.

The lawsuit says the residence was filled with celebrities. "I'm talking to, like, Fred Durst, Benji Madden, about his tattoo, because, you know, about his tattoo that's 'The Last Supper,' because I have a religious background, so it was just something to talk about," she told NBC.

Durst's and Madden's teams did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment, but Madden's representative told NBC News that the musician did not attend the VMAs because he was on tour with his band Good Charlotte in the Midwest at the time.

The woman told NBC News that later in the night, she took a drink that was being served by the waitresses. After a few sips, she began to feel lightheaded and looked for a room to lie down.

Soon after, the suit alleged that Combs, Carter and an unnamed woman entered the room. The suit accused Carter of raping her first, followed by Combs, while the woman watched.

"Jay-Z comes over, holds me down. I start trying to push away. He puts his hand over my mouth, tells me to stop it, to cut the s***, and then he rapes me like he had me overpowered," she told NBC News.

According to the suit, the woman fought back and eventually fled the house. She later found a gas station and used their phone to call her father, who came to pick her up.

"I was upset, and the person at the gas station could tell that I was obviously upset, and she let me use the phone. I called my dad because he was the only person I trust at that time. I told him I messed up and I needed a ride home," she said in the NBC interview.

NBC News identified some inconsistencies in her account of the night of the assault. In addition to the discrepancy about meeting Madden at the after-party, NBC said the woman's father did not recall picking her up. NBC could also not determine whether an after-party occurred at any location matching her description.

When asked about the inconsistencies, the woman told NBC News, " I have made some mistakes." She added, "Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me."

Her attorney, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement to NPR: "Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory," adding that she also agreed to submit to a polygraph.

