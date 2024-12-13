© 2025 NPR Illinois
'Night Is Not Eternal' follows Cuban activist Rosa Maria Paya's fight for freedom

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 13, 2024 at 10:52 AM CST

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on May 20, 2025. Find that audio here

In her new documentary, “Night Is Not Eternal,Nanfu Wang follows Cuban democracy activist Rosa Maria Paya, as she works in Cuba and around the world to bring freedom to her country.

Wang sees many parallels between the struggle against authoritarianism in Cuba and in China, where Wang was born.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Wang about “Night Is Not Eternal” and how people living under authoritarianism can fight for change. “Night Is Not Eternal” is an HBO Documentary Original, streaming now on HBO Max.

