First Listen for Dec. 9, 2024:

- 2024 saw more newspaper closures in Illinois.

- Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services may clash with some laws in Illinois. But he also may find common ground.

- The Shelby County Coroner has died in what is believed to be an accidental drowning.

- A former Illinois lawmaker is being compelled to testify in the racketeering and corruption trial of Michael Madigan.