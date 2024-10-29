Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Election Day is one week away and former President Donald Trump is making his final pitch to voters. But his campaign rallies, which are known for their energy, have become increasingly erratic. He is also showing visible tiredness amid a whirlwind schedule. This comes after he has held about 100 rallies, significant speeches and press conferences this year.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / Getty Images Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

🎧 Trump started the year with dire remarks about the future of America, hardline views on immigration and attacks on his enemies, says NPR’s Stephen Fowler. After Biden dropped out, Trump failed to pivot his campaign’s focus to Vice President Harris and contrast his record against hers. A lot of his core message hasn’t changed since 2015, but you can hear the difference a decade has made. Fowler adds that Trump has sounded melancholy about what could be his farewell tour to campaigning. Because he’ll either win and can’t run again. And if he loses, Trump has said he won't seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2028.

Israel’s Parliament has voted to ban the United Nations’ main aid agency for Palestinians from operating within its borders. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency provides food and shelter to Palestinians facing displacement due to the war in Gaza. However, Israel claims that the agency has ties to Hamas, the militant group Israel is battling in Gaza.

🎧 Israel is saying that some Palestinian UNRWA staffers took part in the Oct. 7 attack, NPR’s Daniel Estrin tells Up First. Israel claimed to have discovered a Hamas command center located directly beneath UNRWA's headquarters in Gaza. The United Nations has warned that implementing a ban could have devastating consequences, while the U.S. State Department emphasized that UNRWA plays an irreplaceable role in Gaza. The U.S. has cautioned Israel in a letter that if it proceeds with this plan, there could be repercussions under U.S. law, which could include withholding weapons and military aid to Israel.

Closing arguments in the second trial of former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison are expected today. He faces two felony charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, specifically for depriving both her and her neighbor of their civil rights. His first trial last November ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

🎧 Hankison took the stand yesterday, testifying that he thought he saw a man with a rifle in the apartment shooting at officers, Giselle Rhoden of NPR network station Louisville Public Media says. Hankison said he fired 10 shots through a covered sliding glass door and a bedroom window outside the apartment. Although he did not strike Taylor, some of his bullets entered a neighboring apartment. Officers from the Louisville Metro Police testified about how dangerous his actions were that night and emphasized that he also put his fellow officers at risk. Hankison is scheduled to return to the stand today, followed by potential rebuttal testimony and closing arguments.

Life advice

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman / Lincoln Center Theater / Lincoln Center Theater Robert Downey Jr. is starring on Broadway stages this season

If you are one of the lucky people visiting New York City this holiday season, it might be a great time to catch a Broadway show. This year, Robert Downey Jr. is on stage until after Thanksgiving. While George Clooney's coming this spring. And the list of celebrities hitting the Broadway stage continues with names such as Jim Parsons, Mia Farrow, Daniel Dae Kim and Kit Connor. You may be nervous to venture to a show due to stories of $800 tickets. But here’s some help in the form of the best advice to see a show — without spending your life savings.

🎟️ Pricing can change depending on the day , the capacity of the theater and the seat. Pricing can be fluid, if you can check the prices for a few days and compare.

, the capacity of the theater and the seat. Pricing can be fluid, if you can check the prices for a few days and compare. 🎟️ Shows that are in previews , before their opening date, and still working out kinks will often be less expensive.

, before their opening date, and still working out kinks will often be less expensive. 🎟️ You can put your name in for ticket lotteries in advance and hope to be a winner. The cost of Broadway lottery tickets normally runs around $30 to $40 per ticket.

in advance and hope to be a winner. The cost of Broadway lottery tickets normally runs around $30 to $40 per ticket. 🎟️ Many Broadway shows go on tour and could be close to your hometown. The pricing for these are normally considerably less.

Check out the full list of tips to keep money in your pockets and a ticket in your hand.

Picture show

Simona Supino / Life goes on at Odesa's beaches on Aug. 14, 2024, where the waves wash away worries, if only for a moment.

Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the coastal jewel Odesa has managed to maintain its vibrancy and a sense of normalcy. As Ukraine’s largest city with access to the Black Sea, it has evolved into a key trading hub thanks to its iconic port and rich multicultural history. For decades, the streets of Odesa were influenced by Russian, Jewish and Greek cultures, leading many residents to feel closer to Moscow than to Kyiv. However, since the war began, the city's allegiance has firmly shifted to Ukraine. Check out the photos captured by NPR photographer Simona Supino during her visit to the city this past summer.

3 things to know before you go

Michael Swensen / Getty Images / Getty Images North America SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk awarded Kristine Fishell with a $1 million check on Oct. 20. The legality of these cash prizes has been called into question.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner sued Elon Musk and his political action committee yesterday over its $1 million giveaway to registered voters, calling the scheme “indisputably an unlawful lottery.” Over 200,000 people have canceled their digital subscriptions to The Washington Post in the first few days following owner Jeff Bezos’s decision to block an endorsement of Vice President Harris for president. Last year Donald Kabara visited D.C. with his son, Tim Kabara, and Tim’s family. When it was time to part ways and take the Metro train to the airport, a transit worker and unsung hero saw the two hug goodbye. Through the thoughtfulness of the transit worker, Donald was able to receive a pleasant surprise.

This newsletter was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2024 NPR