A man's colorful obituary for his father has gone viral

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

That's the start of the obituary for Robert Boehm, who died at the age of 74 earlier this month. We can't say his final curse on the radio, but the obit went viral.

DETROW: It was written by Robert's son, Charles Boehm, who told the Washington Post he wanted to write an obituary that was as unpredictable and funny as his dad was throughout his life.

SHAPIRO: The obit was posted on Facebook. It mentions his father's habit of wearing unconventional hats around town with boldly mismatched shirts and pants.

DETROW: And how he took up a new hobby late in life, shooting, which led to two holes in his car's dashboard.

SHAPIRO: The son wrote of his father, quote, "Robert also kept a wide selection of harmonicas on hand - not to play personally, but to prompt his beloved dogs to howl continuously at odd hours of the night."

DETROW: And it ended by writing, quote, "we have all done our best to enjoy/weather Robert's antics up to this point, but he is God's problem now."

