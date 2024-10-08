FEMA prepares for Hurricane Milton while managing the massive response to Helene

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Today, Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, is urging people to flee flood-prone areas before the arrival of Hurricane Milton. That storm follows Helene, which flooded both the Gulf Coast and Appalachia. And responding to both storms is the responsibility of Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who is in Raleigh, N.C., this morning and is on the line. Good morning.

DEANNE CRISWELL: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: Thanks for taking the time. I know you've got a lot going on. What information are you receiving about preparations on the Gulf Coast?

CRISWELL: So we know that Hurricane Milton is going to be a large storm. Even though we're getting some reports that it might weaken some, I don't want people to take that for granted. This is going to be a significant storm that's going to hit the west coast of Florida. I was in Tampa yesterday. I met with the mayor of Tampa, and I also met with the mayor of St. Petersburg and listening to them about their current recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene as they now prepare for what Hurricane Milton might do. We've sent additional resources down there to support them - their search and rescue, power teams, et cetera - and so we'll continue to move resources in until the storm makes landfall.

INSKEEP: So like lots of people, I'm looking at the National Hurricane Center maps and trying to calculate where on the coast, and it looked like right now it was going to hit in the area of Tampa right by St. Pete Beach, I mean, areas that have already been devastated once in recent days. How does that complicate things that this - that the area has already been damaged?

CRISWELL: It certainly complicates things, Steve, as they were still doing debris cleanup, and so they've done an amazing effort of trying to get the debris that they had from Hurricane Helene out of the way, so it didn't create additional complications. I know Governor DeSantis mobilized National Guard and some of his other state resources to help move that debris out and make it as safe as possible. I think the biggest thing that I heard when I was on the ground is people were aware of the threat from Hurricane Helene and the amount of storm surge that it brought. This one is going to bring more, so people are listening. They are evacuating. That's what's really important right now.

INSKEEP: I'm glad you mentioned Governor DeSantis - Republican governor, no fan of the Biden administration. Do you feel that Republican governors across the Southeast are working well with the administration at this time?

CRISWELL: I can tell you that I have a good relationship with all governors. You know, the disaster response is nonpolitical. It is all about the people. I've talked to Governor DeSantis. I've talked to all the governors in these impacted states. I continue to reach out to them to check on their progress. When it comes to helping people for disasters, they work with me, and that's what we need to do right now.

INSKEEP: How widespread are the power outages and blocked roads still in North Carolina, where you are now?

CRISWELL: We are definitely seeing progress across North Carolina, but they're still the hardest-hit areas and where that last mile of restoration is going to be the most difficult. There's power lines. There's still some water infrastructure and this transmission line. And when you think about the topography in...

INSKEEP: Yeah.

CRISWELL: ...North Carolina, it just makes it that much more difficult to get that - those final lines - those final water distribution lines restored. But we have the Army Corps of Engineers that's in here helping them. They have tremendous resources that have been out there. We even have brought in Title 10 forces that are helping with debris removal, so we can access these areas. Progress every day, and we're going to continue to support them until it's all back on.

INSKEEP: I'll just give you a chance to respond. Also, as you know, former President Trump made a claim last week about FEMA being short of money to give it to illegal migrants, so they can vote. People in the country illegally can't vote. But what about the money? Do you have the funding that you need?

CRISWELL: We absolutely have the funding that we need to support the ongoing response to Helene and the response that we're preparing for for Hurricane Milton. There has been no money diverted from the Disaster Relief Fund to go support any other requirements across the federal government.

INSKEEP: And just so I know, I mean, the administration is asking Congress for more money. That's for future issues going through the fiscal year?

CRISWELL: So we're focused right now on the response, and that's what I - I go into INF, immediate needs funding, so I can always have enough for response. But I'm going to have to be back in that maybe in the December, January time frame to support the other recovery projects going across the rest of the country.

INSKEEP: OK. But for right now, you've got the money you need. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, thanks very much for the update.

CRISWELL: Yeah, thank you, Steve.

