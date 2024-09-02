Springfield provides an update to yard waste pickup

The City of Springfield's Public Works Department has details on the Yard Waste/Leaf Pickup program.

Starting the week of September 1, Lake Area Disposal will take over the bi-weekly program. The current schedule will remain the same.

North – the area North of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including properties west of Veterans Parkway/north of Iles Avenue.

September 9, September 23

October 7, October 21

November 4, November 18

December 2, December 16, December 30

South – the area south of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including residential areas around the lake.

September 3, September 16, September 30

October 14, October 28

November 11, November 25

December 9, December 23

As a reminder, the Department of Public Works asks residents to have their Yard Waste bags/containers curbside by 6:00 a.m. on the Monday of the week that your area is assigned. The City’s Public Works reminds residents to please watch where their yard waste bags, containers, and branches are placed.

Any structures around or underneath these items may be damaged during collection. To help maintain the structural integrity of items and for the safety of our crews, please avoid placing yard waste and branches on:

Manholes

Handholes

Junction Boxes

Meter Pits

Standpipes

Sprinkler heads

Inlets

Drains

Poles/Posts

Guy Wires

General Equipment or Structures

Sidewalks

Bike Lanes

Boulevards

The Public Works Department has a map that is updated frequently, which you can see here: City of Springfield—Home of Abraham Lincoln.

You can also contact Lake Area Disposal at springfieldyw@lakeareadisposal.com or call 217-522-9317.

You can also call the City of Springfield, Department of Public Works, at 217-789-2255 or public.works@springfield.il.us.