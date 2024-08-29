© 2024 NPR Illinois
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).
First Listen

Deadline to apply for Massey Commission is Friday | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:15 AM CDT
First Listen for Thursday Aug. 29, 2024:

* A new commission named for Sonya Massey is accepting applications for those who want to serve. The deadline is Friday afternoon.

* Illinois is asking for submissions for a new state flag design.

* Another respiratory infection is circulating ahead of flu season.

* The Brookfield Zoo was forced to forced to euthanize an elderly bisobn this week. But an indigenous-based group performed a ceremonial blessing before the animal was put down.

Sean Crawford
