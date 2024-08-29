Deadline to apply for Massey Commission is Friday | First Listen

First Listen for Thursday Aug. 29, 2024:

* A new commission named for Sonya Massey is accepting applications for those who want to serve. The deadline is Friday afternoon.

* Illinois is asking for submissions for a new state flag design.

* Another respiratory infection is circulating ahead of flu season.

* The Brookfield Zoo was forced to forced to euthanize an elderly bisobn this week. But an indigenous-based group performed a ceremonial blessing before the animal was put down.