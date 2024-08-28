© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).
First Listen

AFSCME weighs in on Stateville prison move out | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published August 28, 2024 at 6:53 AM CDT
First Listen for Wednesday Aug. 28, 2024:

* AFSCME Council 31 wants involved after a judge ordered prisoners to be transferred out of crumbling Stateville prison. The moves began this month.

* A new law gives a sponsor child of someone wrongfully convicted access to the person's state-funded benefits

* The Illinois Secretary of State is pushing to increase access to the court system through public libraries.

* The number of heat-related deaths in the Midwest is likely higher than what is reported.

