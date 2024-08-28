AFSCME weighs in on Stateville prison move out | First Listen

First Listen for Wednesday Aug. 28, 2024:

* AFSCME Council 31 wants involved after a judge ordered prisoners to be transferred out of crumbling Stateville prison. The moves began this month.

* A new law gives a sponsor child of someone wrongfully convicted access to the person's state-funded benefits

* The Illinois Secretary of State is pushing to increase access to the court system through public libraries.

* The number of heat-related deaths in the Midwest is likely higher than what is reported.

