Aspen Ideas Festival: Architecture and social division

Architecture doesn’t just build edifices; it shapes who we are.It can inspire. But bad design has the power to devastate lives.

Is this now a moment of opportunity?The federal government is urging cities to bid for billions in infrastructure money.

That funding is being made available to help reconnect neighborhoods that are racially segregated or were divided by past transportation projects.

But do we as a nation have the architects, the planners, and the collective will and imagination to insist that we use this money to make where we work, rest and play more equitable, sustainable and more joyful?

Jenn White looked for some answers witha visionary architect and the president of the ACLU as part of this year’s Aspen Ideas Festival.

