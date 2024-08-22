© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

What we talk about when we talk about wilderness

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:35 AM CDT
Desert bighorn rams are seen in the early morning in the Trilobite Wilderness region of Mojave Trails National Monument near Essex, California.
Desert bighorn rams are seen in the early morning in the Trilobite Wilderness region of Mojave Trails National Monument near Essex, California.

About 100 years ago, the U.S. decided it would set aside somelandand legally call it “wilderness.”

In 1964, it went a step further and signed into law the Wilderness Act which designated more than 800 areas across the U.S. as wilderness. 

How does a place get the official “wilderness” label? And how are these places changing?

Reporterand executive producer Marissa Ortega-Welchexplores that in her podcast “How Wild.”It’s produced in partnership with KALW public media.

She took quite the journey to hear from those involved in thesewildernessissuesfirsthand. We ask her what she learned.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea