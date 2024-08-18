© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
An issue at our transmitter site has affected the quality of our signal. We are working to correct the problem. You can also listen online at NPRIllinois.org

Sunday Puzzle: Rhyming destinations

By Will Shortz
Published August 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer is a two-word name of a place in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world where you might visit. I'll give you rhymes for the two words. You name the places.
 

Ex. Right Spouse  -->  WHITE HOUSE

  1. Ski Vest (hint: Florida)
  2. Greater Stake (hint: Oregon)
  3. Call Sheet (hint: New York)

All the rest are foreign ...

  1. Rifle Power
  2. Pig Pen
  3. Rock Cress
  4. Dead Air
  5. Eight Ball
  6. Tape Down
  7. Fourth Hole   (hint: only a small number of people have been here)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Think of a popular food item in six letters. Substitute the last two letters with one K to make a common five-letter word in which none of the letters are pronounced the same as in the six-letter food. What food is this?

Challenge answer: Quiche —> quick

Winner: Eli Shear-Baggish of Arlington, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Think of a famous movie star -- first and last names, nine letters in all. The third, fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth letters, in order, name a profession. The star's last name is something that this profession uses. Who is the movie star and what is the profession?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 22nd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz