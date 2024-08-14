Sangamon County Board hears from large crowd after Sonya Massey shooting| First Listen

First Listen for Aug. 8, 2024:

* The Sangamon County Board met Tuesday night, which several hundred people raising concerns over the sheriff's department after the shooting of Sonya Massey by a deputy last month.

* Muslim leaders in Chicago are raising issues before the Democratic National Convention next week.

* Authorities are investigating after two people were hurt Tuesday when a Springfield home exploded.

* The case of a Carlinville funeral home that failed to give people the proper remains of their loved ones has resulted in a new law.