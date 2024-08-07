A vigil for Sonya Massay | First Listen

First Listen for Aug. 7, 2024

* On the one month anniversary of Sonya Massey being shot to death in her home by a former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy, a vigil was held in her memory.

* Some Sangamon County Board members want a referendum to give voters the chance to weigh on whether or not Sheriff Jack Campbell should stay in that job.

* A Springfield teen who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified.

* Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he is excited for the Harris-Walz ticket. Pritzker was under consideration to be the Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee.

* A new law will do away with Illinois' grocery tax. But local communities can add their own without asking voters.