Rings and Things: Paris, the city

We’ve talked about Paris as the host of the 2024 Summer Olympics. But now, it’s time to talk about Paris as a place where many, many people live with a culture all its own.

What’s left to be said about the French capital? It’s the setting of great works of fiction, both on screen and on the page. It’s played a pivotal role throughout Western history, serving as a hub for learning, commerce, diplomacy, and more. It’s a dream vacation destination for millions upon millions of people every year.

It’s also a place where some 2 million people live, go to school, eat, play sports, and talk.

What makes Paris, Paris? How can a visitor make themselves seem less out of place to the locals than they would otherwise? And what does the future hold for one of Europe’s crown jewels?

