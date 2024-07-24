© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Rings and Things: Paris, the city

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Castano
Published July 24, 2024 at 7:08 AM CDT
Spectators view the Eiffel Tower and Olympic rings along the Seine river in Paris, France. The city is gearing up to host the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games from July 26 to August 11.
We’ve talked about Paris as the host of the 2024 Summer Olympics. But now, it’s time to talk about Paris as a place where many, many people live with a culture all its own.

What’s left to be said about the French capital? It’s the setting of great works of fiction, both on screen and on the page. It’s played a pivotal role throughout Western history, serving as a hub for learning, commerce, diplomacy, and more. It’s a dream vacation destination for millions upon millions of people every year.

It’s also a place where some 2 million people live, go to school, eat, play sports, and talk.

What makes Paris, Paris? How can a visitor make themselves seem less out of place to the locals than they would otherwise? And what does the future hold for one of Europe’s crown jewels?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Chris Castano