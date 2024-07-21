If You Can Keep It: Joe Biden is no longer the Democratic nominee for president. What's next?

President Joe Biden is no longer seeking re-election.

Yesterday he announced the decision to step down as the Democratic presidential nominee in a letter posted tohissocial mediaplatforms.

From the statement on Instagram:

He also said he would speak about it in greater detail later this week. Shortly after, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.How does this decision affect the Democrats’ chances of victory in November? We talk about it.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5