J.D. Vance speaks at the RNC
It’s the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention.
Last night, all eyes were on Ohio Senator J.D. Vance during his first speech as former President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick.
Yesterday was also a big day for Democrats with a top House Democrat calling for President Biden to step aside, and Biden appearing to entertain the idea only under a specific circumstance.
We get into how turmoil among Democrats is playing out at the RNC.
