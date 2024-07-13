'Wait Wait' for July 13, 2024: With Not My Job guests Sam Sanders and Zach Stafford

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guests Sam Sander and Zach Stafford and panelists Paula Poundstone, Tom Papa, and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Even George Clooney Has An Opinion; A Super Soaker Tour; Wandering Eyes and Heart Emojis

Panel Questions

The Cool New Scene is the Old Cool Scene

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a famous person leaving their mark on a place, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz the hosts of Vibe Check on librarians

Two hosts of the podcast Vibe Check, Sam Sanders and Zach Stafford play our game called “Vibe Check, Meet Libe Check.” Three questions about libraries.

Panel Questions

Even Pandas Go To Night School; A Shocking Use for Pringles Cans

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Side Show Solution for a Thriving Downtown; Hippos Take Off; Sycamore Satellites

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what George Clooney will weigh in on next?

Copyright 2024 NPR