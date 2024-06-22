'Wait Wait' for June 22, 2024: With Not My Job guest Erik Weihenmayer
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Erik Weihenmayer and panelists Negin Farsad, Maz Jobrani, and Adam Felber. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Surgeon General’s Newest Warning; Summer Smarts; Going Stag
The Olympic Torch Reporch
A true/false round up of stories about this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories of famous dads in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz mountaineer and adventurer Erik Weihenmayer on social climbers
Adventurer and mountain climber Erik Weihenmayer plays our game called, “Mountain Climber, Meet Social Climber.” Three questions about social climbers.
Panel Questions
College Senior Citizens; Hey, Siri, Don’t Be A Narc!; Namaste Off My Lawn!
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Recharge Your Broken Heart; Names For Sale; Schnozz Training
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the next thing to get a Surgeon General's warning?
