Illinois' child tax credit passes but one group vows to keep fighting for more relief | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 3, 2024 at 7:57 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois' child tax credit passes but one group vows to keep fighting for more relief
  • Lawmakers adjourn after passing 460 bills this year
  • The state budget would give more funding to quantum computing research and study
  • Some state lawmakers upset with plans to relocate Logan Correctional Center
  • DCFS Director Heidi Mueller talks about her strategies for the department following her first 100 days in office
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
