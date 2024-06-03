Illinois' child tax credit passes but one group vows to keep fighting for more relief | First Listen
- Illinois' child tax credit passes but one group vows to keep fighting for more relief
- Lawmakers adjourn after passing 460 bills this year
- The state budget would give more funding to quantum computing research and study
- Some state lawmakers upset with plans to relocate Logan Correctional Center
- DCFS Director Heidi Mueller talks about her strategies for the department following her first 100 days in office