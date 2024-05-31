© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
There's only one Trump question in this week's news quiz. But can you answer it?

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: Sonequa Martin-Green, Xiao Qi Ji, RFK Jr.

This week, there was an unusual amount of air travel news: bad, sad, heartwarming and perhaps unnecessary. After Memorial Day security lines, clearly audiences had a thirst for more airport-adjacent content!

But no one cared after around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, because the Trump verdict came in.

If your brain survived that and the three-day weekend, maybe you can get that 11/11 this week.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
