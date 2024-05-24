© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More federal money coming to cleanup the old Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 24, 2024 at 7:14 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • More federal money coming to cleanup the old Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield
  • Illinois lawmakers have passed some changes to child labor laws
  • A bill to ban contests that reward participants for killing fur-bearing animals is unlikely to pass before the Illinois legislature adjourns
  • A former aid to the a state representative has been charged with sending obscene and harassing messages to another lawmaker, according to WGN-TV
  • An employee at Choate Mental Health and Development Center has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly abusing a patient
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories