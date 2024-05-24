More federal money coming to cleanup the old Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield | First Listen
- More federal money coming to cleanup the old Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield
- Illinois lawmakers have passed some changes to child labor laws
- A bill to ban contests that reward participants for killing fur-bearing animals is unlikely to pass before the Illinois legislature adjourns
- A former aid to the a state representative has been charged with sending obscene and harassing messages to another lawmaker, according to WGN-TV
- An employee at Choate Mental Health and Development Center has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly abusing a patient