First Listen

SIU Med School reaches contract deal with employees | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:28 AM CDT
On today's First Listen:

* The SIU School of Medicine has agreed on a new contract with about 600 workers represented by AFSCME. The two year deal includes retroactive raises and

* Some employees in the Illinois House Speaker's office complain Chris Welch is working to disrupt their efforts at unionizing.

* Two Springfield residents were shot and wounded at an apartment complex Tuesday.

* A Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic is reopening a year after it was firebombed.

Sean Crawford
