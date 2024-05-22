SIU Med School reaches contract deal with employees | First Listen

On today's First Listen:

* The SIU School of Medicine has agreed on a new contract with about 600 workers represented by AFSCME. The two year deal includes retroactive raises and

* Some employees in the Illinois House Speaker's office complain Chris Welch is working to disrupt their efforts at unionizing.

* Two Springfield residents were shot and wounded at an apartment complex Tuesday.

* A Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic is reopening a year after it was firebombed.