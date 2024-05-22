How conservatives have used Brown v. Board of Education in push against affirmative action

This month marks 70 years since the Supreme Court’s landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision ruled that segregating schools was unconstitutional. The court has been widely applauded and credited with helping to dismantle school segregation and Jim Crow laws. But conservatives have also used the decision in recent years to push back against affirmative action and diversity efforts.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sheryll Cashin, a law professor at Georgetown University. She also clerked for Justice Thurgood Marshall, who argued the Brown case against segregation before he was a Supreme Court Justice.

