Florida's new law scrubs climate change from state policy: What it means for climate efforts

A new Florida law will delete most references to climate change from state policy come July.

The law has been signed and championed by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis. But experts are concerned about the impact the law will have on moving the state to clean energy as Florida residents continue to deal with the effects of climate change including flooding, heat and rising sea levels.

We hear from Jake Bittle, staff writer covering climate impacts and adaptation with our editorial partner Grist.

