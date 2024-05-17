How Brown v. Board impacted West Charlotte High School in North Carolina

West Charlotte High School was widely seen as a national model for how schools could integrate in the 1970s, years after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling. But in the 1990s, a federal judge ruled that bussing was no longer needed, and many white students left the school.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the legacy of desegregation at the school with Ella Dennis, who attended West Charlotte High School from 1963 to 1966, before it was integrated. She’s now the historian for the school’s Alumni Association.

Tong also speaks with Rev. Joe B. Martin — senior pastor at the Sardis Presbyterian Church in Charlotte who attended West Charlotte High School when it was integrated —and Malachi Thompson, senior at West Charlotte High and student government president.

Malachi Thompson is a senior at West Charlotte High and student government president. (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR