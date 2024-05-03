© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two ways to support NPR Illinois during the second annual Public Media Giving Days:
1. Share on your social media channels why you love NPR Illinois.
2. Support NPR Illinois with a donation.

A labor rally at Illini Union in Urbana focuses on contract negotiations with four union | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 3, 2024 at 7:26 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A labor rally at Illini Union in Urbana focuses on contract negotiations with four union
  • Law enforcement from throughout Illinois gather in Springfield to honor fallen officers
  • Illinois State Police looking for the public's help in a death investigation of a man in Decatur last May
  • A longtime conservative political activist is firing back against allegations he illegally coordinated with Darrin Bailey during his unsuccessful run for governor 2022
  • Superintendent Jennifer Gill discusses the changes for Lawrence Education Center
Tags
Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories