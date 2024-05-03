A labor rally at Illini Union in Urbana focuses on contract negotiations with four union | First Listen
- Law enforcement from throughout Illinois gather in Springfield to honor fallen officers
- Illinois State Police looking for the public's help in a death investigation of a man in Decatur last May
- A longtime conservative political activist is firing back against allegations he illegally coordinated with Darrin Bailey during his unsuccessful run for governor 2022
- Superintendent Jennifer Gill discusses the changes for Lawrence Education Center