The secrets of silk

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published May 1, 2024 at 7:27 AM CDT
This photograph in Antakya shows silkworms eating mulberry leaves. Almost all the employees lost their homes, the accountant and the veterinarian disappeared with their families.
We’re talking about a different bug this time: the silkworm.

When you think of silk, youprobably imaginea soft, expensive fabric. One that spills into your hands and shimmers under the light.

But silk is also one of the strongest biological materials in the world. In the past, it was used to make the first bulletproof vest.

Now, itcould be a sustainable alternative to harmful plastics.Mostpeople areprobablyfamiliarwithsilk as a fabric, butwhat is silk?

