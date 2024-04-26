The News Roundup - Domestic

The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case concerning presidential immunity. Former President Donald Trump is claiming he should be shielded from prosecution over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Congresspassed bipartisan legislation to provide military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

In order to protect people who live in states where the procedure is illegal, the Biden administration finalized a new rule this week that would shield the medical records of people who cross state lines seeking an abortion.

President Biden signed a bill this week that included a provision that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells the company.

