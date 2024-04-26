Puerto Rico's path to 100% renewable energy just got a little clearer

The Department of Energy recently published its final report of the Puerto Rico Grid Resilience and Transitions to 100% Renewable Energy Study (PR100), laying out how Puerto Rico can get to 100% renewable energy.

The territory already passed a law committing to that goal by 2050, but getting there is easier said than done.

The report says: “Puerto Rico can make a feasible transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050, but significant improvements and investments in the system, guided by meaningful community participation, are necessary to achieve this.”

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Abimarie Otaño Cruz of the Environmental Defense Fund for a reminder of the challenges to what this long-anticipated government report recommends.

