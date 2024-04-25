Investigation into fatal shooting of student continues | First Listen

First Listen for Thursday April 25, 2024.

- Police will step up security at Springfield schools after a 16-year old was shot and killed near Southeast High Wednesday.

- Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state leaders seem skeptical of the Chicago Bears stadium plan that calls for about $2 billion in public money.

- Legislation at the statehouse would penalize the production and possession of AI-generated child pornography.

- Rising food costs have pinched consumers.