First Listen logo
First Listen

Investigation into fatal shooting of student continues | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published April 25, 2024 at 7:14 AM CDT
First Listen for Thursday April 25, 2024.

- Police will step up security at Springfield schools after a 16-year old was shot and killed near Southeast High Wednesday.

- Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state leaders seem skeptical of the Chicago Bears stadium plan that calls for about $2 billion in public money.

- Legislation at the statehouse would penalize the production and possession of AI-generated child pornography.

- Rising food costs have pinched consumers.

